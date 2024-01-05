Headlines

Viral video: Street vendor's mesmerizing drink-mixing skills wows internet

Anand Mahindra recently shared a viral video on social media featuring a street vendor's mesmerizing drink-mixing skills.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

In a world where customers increasingly seek not just a delicious end product but also the captivating spectacle of its creation, a recent video shared by Anand Mahindra has taken the internet by storm. The video showcases the extraordinary skills of a street vendor crafting a beverage with flair and precision.

Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared the video on his social media platform, X, where it quickly garnered over 189,000 views. The clip features two vendors working collaboratively to concoct a mesmerizing drink at what appears to be a humble street shop.

The process begins with the first vendor pouring a yellowish-brown liquid into a glass, followed by his partner adding a brown powder and what seems to be milk. Interestingly, the milk is skillfully transferred across a considerable distance by squeezing it out of a hole in the packet. The first vendor completes the mix by adding ice cubes to the glass and seals it with a steel cover, tapping it down with a spoon.

What follows is a performance that can only be described as hypnotic. The vendor masterfully juggles the drink, alternately spinning and hitting the bottle on the metal surface in front of him. The routine concludes with the removal of the steel cover, revealing the expertly mixed beverage ready to be enjoyed, complete with a straw.

Anand Mahindra, captivated by the display, took to the caption to express his admiration. "No, this gentleman wasn't the bartender at a New Year's Eve party, but he certainly could and should have been! Talent comes in all forms. Move over Tom Cruise... (remember Cruise in the film Cocktail?)" he wrote.

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. One user commented, "He is amazing," while another highlighted the untapped potential in small places, writing, "Small places have big talents & capabilities.. they need nurturing & right guidance." Others commended the vendor's control and skill, with one user comparing his moves to those of Tom Cruise in the film "Cocktail."

