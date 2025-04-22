The street musician has created a soulful rendition of the classic Bollywood song 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' from the late Raj kapoor’s 1955 film ‘Shree 420.’

Some things remain classic, beyond time and across boundaries. The Hindi film industry has produced hundreds of classic films that have continued to win hearts over the years across boundaries. Love for Hindi films and songs has transcended beyond India and resonates with a Georgian musician. His love has taken over social media users who are just not stopping listening to his rendition with love for the Hindi culture.

The street musician has created a soulful rendition of the classic Bollywood song 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' from the late Raj kapoor’s 1955 film ‘Shree 420.’ A video showing him performing an impromptu of the song has gone viral on Instagram. An Indian social media user, Shreya, who is also a travel content creator posted the heartwarming and loving performance of the musician which won praises from India and other countries showing that culture has the power to influence beyond its origins and time.

The street musician performed the Hindi song in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on accordion. Shreya posted a short video of the entire performance. As the video is played, she captioned the video with a joke, "When a random white guy in Tbilisi sings old Bollywood better than your cousins at antakshari." On the comments section she also wrote, Not my wow. Didn’t have “white man in Georgia vibing to Mera Joota Hai Japani” on my 2025 bingo card. Tipped him and walked away like I just funded art.

Social media reactions

Social media was full of praises for the man and even expressed how legendry and iconic Raj Kapoor and his films were. “Raj Kapoor was a sensation all over the world especially Turkey and the Soviet Union. My tour guide in Turkey said that his mother watched "Awara" 8 times in the cinemas,” wrote one user. While praising the talents of the man, a user revealed that the musician has such great love for Raj Kapoor that he even calls himself ‘Georgian Raj Kapoor.’ “I met him in the same spot at Narikala hills. He even sang some Filipino and Egyptian song. Really talented guy. He is a huge fan and calls himself Georgian Raj Kapoor.”

For the unversed, Raj Kapoor has played accordion in the 1981 film Naseeb during the song, ‘John, Johny Janardan’.