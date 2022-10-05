Headlines

This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in sexy white bikini, watch

Viral

Viral

Viral video: Street boy wins hearts with his unique 'Dhapli' performance!

One such hidden gem is this boy whose soulful Dhapli performance has gone viral on the internet.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

New Delhi: When it comes to talent, India always ranks first in producing gems. We have a lot of kids with hidden talents. Yes! You read that right. One such hidden gem is this boy whose soulful Dhapli performance has gone viral on the internet. We bet that the soothing music will leave you in a state of peace and calm. The video was shared on Instagram by user named @kawalejageshwar. 

The clip opens with a boy playing Dhapli. The way he's playing the musical instrument is so soothing and peace-giving that it made people to wait there and enjoy the music he played.  Though it is unknown when and where the video was taken, it has now captured the hearts of many netizens. Users have been left speechless by the viral video. There's a chance it'll have the same effect on you.

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 likes and the numbers are only increasing.  Netizens were impressed by boy's performance and expressed their opinion in the comment section.

“so talentede this boy is.,” wrote a user. “this is so good , Made my day! Wow!” commented another. 'I loved it," expressed a third. 

