Viral video: Stand-up comic mocks deaths during Covid wave, gets brutally trolled

Now, a stand-up comedian, Daniel Fernandes, has gone viral for his distasteful take on the dark times when individuals died from the deadly disease due to a lack of ICU beds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

New Delhi: It's difficult to forget the long, difficult circumstances when the coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to a complete standstill. Following the pandemic, the circumstances in India deteriorated to the point where the government was forced to enforce a full lockdown. The harsh decision to contain the disease had a significant impact on society.

Now, a stand-up comedian, Daniel Fernandes, has gone viral for his distasteful take on the dark times when individuals died from the deadly disease due to a lack of ICU beds. Amit Thadhani, who was deeply offended by Fernandes' lack of compassion, shared the video on Twitter. Watch the clip first:

Fernandes joked in the video about how he felt when people used to share their needs for ventilators, ICU beds, and oxygen cylinders. Through his performance, the comedian implied that people who voted for the ruling party should not demand hospital facilities.

“Thankfully, this guy is neither a doctor nor a hospital administrator, or even a good standup. The only thing he is, is a sorry excuse of a human who thinks it’s fun to get to decide eligibility of medical care based on whom the patient voted for,”  Amit Thadhani captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video has garnered over one million views and tons of reactions. A major section of the internet slammed the comedian for his insensitive views. Many were annoyed with his mindset. 

Here's how netizens reacted:

