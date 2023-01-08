Viral video: SRK's doppelganger grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', netizens are divided

Screengrab

New Delhi: The songs from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan' have gotten a lot of attention since their release. Fans of the two actors, unaffected by the controversies, are thoroughly enjoying the songs. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have received a lot of attention on social media, and the internet is littered with videos of people creating viral Instagram reels based on them. Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song Besharam Rang has gone viral, entertaining social media users. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Pinkie Jain. Watch it here:

The viral video opens with the man dancing to Pathaan's popular song Besharam Rang with a girl. Dressed in a white shirt, SRK's doppelganger can be seen showing off his amazing dance moves which have caught the attention of social media. His steps were brilliant, and he completely nailed the hook steps.

Isn't it fabulous? Netizens agreed, as they praised man's performance in the comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“This is so so goood well done bro.” posted an Instagram user. “Mujhe laga sha...sha..sharukh hai.” shared another. “Ek dam sharukh khan lag rahe ho aap ” commented a third. “Loved it.. this is so goood,” wrote a fourth.