The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struggled against the GT bowling attack, which resulted in a frustrated reaction from Kavya Maran at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's frustration was evident after her team's defeat to Gujarat Titans on April 6, particularly following the dismissal of opener Abhishek Sharma. As SRH suffered their fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2025 with the GT defeat, Kavya Maran's reaction reflected the disappointment within the franchise, which had finished as runners-up last season.

Following a season of strong batting performances, the team's batting faltered again, leading to a 7-wicket loss against GT. The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struggled against the GT bowling attack, which resulted in a frustrated reaction from Kavya Maran at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Travis Head was dismissed for just 8 runs in the opening over, while Abhishek Sharma was out for 18 runs in the fifth over. Highlighting the opening pair's struggles, Abhishek, who was the top six-hitter last season, has yet to hit his first six this year due to his slow start.

After the early dismissal of the opening pair, SRH's owner was visibally frustrated. Her reaction after the flop show by the openers has gone viral on the internet.

Here's are some viral posts on Kavya Maran's reaction:

Abhishek was SRH's top performer in the IPL last year. He scored 484 runs in 16 matches for the Pat Cummins-led side in IPL 2024 and played a big role in the team's run to the final. He hammered 42 sixes for the Orange Army in the 17th edition of the world's richest franchise cricket league, and his super show with the bat also helped him earn a place in India's T20I team.

Abhishek's poor form with the bat in IPL 2025 has come as a shock to fans because he was in good touch ahead of the start of the tournament. In his last T20I match for India, Abhishek hammered 135 runs from just 54 balls against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 5. His knock of 135 runs helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side win the match by 150 runs, and he also broke Shubman Gill's record for the highest individual score for India in a T20I match.

Meanwhile, the GT bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul, limited SRH to 152 runs. Despite the batting struggles, the SRH bowling couldn't defend the 153-run target. Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61, Washington Sundar's 49, and a strong finish from Sherfane Rutherford allowed GT to comfortably chase down the score.