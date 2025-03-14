A fun video of SpiceJet cabin crew members dancing to evergreen Holi song 'Balam Pichkari' on a flight ahead of Holi is going viral online.

As the crew members were seen immersed in their dance, passengers recorded the moment and lauded them.

Watch

The now-viral clip has so far garnered over 300 k views. "SpiceJet entertaining their customers like this on the occasion of Holi", the video was captioned.

Social media users, however, do not seem impressed by the airlines's effort to entertain the passengers.

"Many years ago, I traveled on SpiceJet, and that day I decided it would be my last time with them. I am so glad I took that decision, and I still do not travel with this airline", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Why @spicejetairlines? Why are you forcing people to do job out of their job description? Let them do better on what they signed up for".

A third joined, "Why why why".