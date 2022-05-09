Viral video! SpiceJet air hostess wins hearts yet again, grooves to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'

Screen grab

A video of an IndiGo flight hostess dancing to the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe went viral last year. Several videos of air hostesses dancing to famous songs have appeared on the internet since then, making it a new fad among cabin staff members.

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet flight hostess, routinely posts videos of her dancing to popular songs on her Instagram account. She just posted a video of herself dancing to the rhythm of an old Bollywood song.

An empty SpiceJet aeroplane plays host to Uma, who is clothed in her uniform and dancing passionately to the upbeat sounds of "Main Se Mina Se Na Sakhi Se." She captioned the video,"Do what you love is the key to happiness."

If you happen to be wondering what song it is, it is the song "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" from the movie Khudgarz from 1987 starring Govinda.

Uma's video was a huge hit on the internet, and the comments area was flooded with adoration. More than 911k people have seen it and thousands of people have given it a thumbs up. On Instagram, Uma Meenakshi, a senior flight attendant, has more than 870,000 followers.