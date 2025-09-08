Viral video: Son throws surprise party for father who completed MBA at 52: 'This one's so cute'

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre
Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas
Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?
IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package
Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'
4 Meme Coins Set to Outperform the Market in 2025
Tariq Mushtaq Khatri Achieves 94% Golden Ratio Score, Ranked Among the World's Most Handsome Men
Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know
Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'
Three dead after MSRTC bus collides with two-wheeler in Nashik, know what happened
VIRAL
In the video, the father enters his house and sees the room filled with people wearing masks bearing his face.
A heartwarming incident has emerged from Mumbai, where a 52-year-old father recently achieved a major milestone by completing his MBA. To celebrate the achievement, his son organised a surprise party with an unexpected theme: his father himself. The unique celebration caught the attention of the internet and went viral in no time.
Maitreya Sathe shared the moment on Instagram with the caption "Graduate". Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 3,16,000 views and nearly 29,000 likes. The clip reads on the screen: "Point of view: Your dad did his MBA at 52, so you threw a surprise graduation party for him, but the theme was him!"
In the video, the father enters his house and sees the room filled with people wearing masks bearing his face. Colourful sticky notes are stuck on the walls, each with a small message of love and encouragement written on it. Their expressions of disbelief and joy soon turn into laughter and happiness as family and friends cheer them on.
Many viewers called it the best thing they had seen on the internet, while others said the joy on their faces said it all. Netizens found the moment adorable and also called it a "barefoot version of fatherhood".
One user wrote, ''And here I am dragging myself to finish up my EX MBA at 35. I need a pep talk from Uncle Ji asap. All the very best wishes to him.'' Another user said, ''Aww, this one's so cute. Congratulations, Uncle. My mom too got her Master's at 50, I get the ecstasy!'' A third user commented, ''Congratulations, sir. From which University and college did you please share with us as guidance for us.'' Another user wrote, ''Wholesome! Congratulations, uncle,''
Also read: Donald Trump's reaction to Carol Alcaraz's US Open win goes viral: 'Look at his....'