Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India due to...

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

9 crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

The video triggered a wave of reactions, with many criticizing the college administration for its negligence.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch
A video showing multiple snakes slithering inside a poorly maintained women’s toilet at a government college in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai has gone viral, sparking outrage online. The disturbing footage highlights serious concerns about the institute’s safety, hygiene, and security. According to reports, the snake infestation is linked to poor sanitation, with many users expressing shock over the situation.

The college in question, Arignar Anna College, is home to approximately 8,500 students attending classes in two shifts. The video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘karnatakaportf’, revealed the unsanitary condition of the toilets, which seemingly led to the breeding of snakes. The post has garnered countless views and comments since it was shared.

 

 

The video triggered a wave of reactions, with many criticizing the college administration for its negligence. One user commented, “This is a nightmare I would never want to experience. That toilet needs to be burned down. This is just horrifying, scary, and disgusting.”

Others called for immediate action against the administration, with one person adding, “How can an active college end up in such a terrible state that it’s infested with one of the world’s deadliest animals? The administration needs to be held accountable.”

Many users tagged local authorities, demanding answers and urgent action to ensure the safety of students. The incident has brought to light a broader issue of inadequate sanitation in public institutions, which could lead to dangerous outcomes like this.

As the video continues to spread, the college administration is yet to respond to the growing outrage and calls for improvement.

