Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

A video showing multiple snakes slithering inside a poorly maintained women’s toilet at a government college in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai has gone viral, sparking outrage online. The disturbing footage highlights serious concerns about the institute’s safety, hygiene, and security. According to reports, the snake infestation is linked to poor sanitation, with many users expressing shock over the situation.

The college in question, Arignar Anna College, is home to approximately 8,500 students attending classes in two shifts. The video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘karnatakaportf’, revealed the unsanitary condition of the toilets, which seemingly led to the breeding of snakes. The post has garnered countless views and comments since it was shared.

In a government college in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai, poor sanitation in the bathroom has led to snakes breeding in a filthy commode. Arignar Anna College, where 8,500 students study in two shifts, had complained about the poor sanitation in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/iKePY3Urkm September 4, 2024

The video triggered a wave of reactions, with many criticizing the college administration for its negligence. One user commented, “This is a nightmare I would never want to experience. That toilet needs to be burned down. This is just horrifying, scary, and disgusting.”

Others called for immediate action against the administration, with one person adding, “How can an active college end up in such a terrible state that it’s infested with one of the world’s deadliest animals? The administration needs to be held accountable.”

Many users tagged local authorities, demanding answers and urgent action to ensure the safety of students. The incident has brought to light a broader issue of inadequate sanitation in public institutions, which could lead to dangerous outcomes like this.

As the video continues to spread, the college administration is yet to respond to the growing outrage and calls for improvement.