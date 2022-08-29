Search icon
Viral video: Snake with open hood sits on sleeping woman in field, know what happened next

The viral video has 39,800 views, 1,159 likes and 204 retweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

In a viral video, a lady was spotted lying on a mattress as a snake crawled up her back. The  video provided by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the snake sitting on the woman as she calls for assistance.

"When this happens, what would be your reaction??" Mr Nanda wrote in the caption while sharing the shocking clip.

At one point throughout the video, the snake can be seen sitting on top of the lady, perhaps waiting for an opportunity to attack. According to the post's description, though, the snake stayed still on her back for many minutes before slithering away harmlessly.

Since the video was posted, it has wowed viewers all around the world. Over 39,800 people have seen it, and it has over 1,159 likes with 204 retweets.

On user said,"Cobra had sit on my father's chest while sleeping in his childhood." Another said, "Salute to her confidence," while another said, "Happy ending. God is great."

