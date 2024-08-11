Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? SEBI Chairperson named in Hindenburg report

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

Hindenburg Research Report LIVE Updates: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Hindenburg Research Report LIVE Updates: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? SEBI Chairperson named in Hindenburg report

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? SEBI Chairperson named in Hindenburg report

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

A viral video shows a large snake snatching a flip-flop with its jaws and slithering away, causing hysterical laughter among bystanders.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a spine-chilling twist of nature’s unpredictability, a new video has emerged that shows a massive, potentially dangerous snake snatching a flip-flop in a move that has both bewildered and amused viewers online. The footage, which has gone viral, features the snake swiftly darting across a scene, picking up the slipper with its jaws, and making its escape—all while bystanders erupt in uncontrollable laughter.

"I wonder what this snake will do with that flip flop. He got no legs," tweeted @AMAZlNGNATURE, sharing the unsettling clip.

The video’s eerie humor has sparked a flood of comments from social media users, who are both intrigued and amused by the snake’s peculiar behavior. One user speculated, “I think someone hit the snake with that chappal, so like Nagini, it came back and took the chappal.” Another user joked, “Maybe it's a nagkanya, trying to steal slippers of her jija ji.”

Despite the humorous undertones, the scene raises unsettling questions about the snake’s intentions. Snakes are not known for grabbing and fleeing with objects like flip-flops; this unusual act might suggest the slipper was somehow caught in the snake’s fangs.

The bizarre interaction between the snake and the slipper, while amusing to some, underscores the unpredictable nature of these reptiles. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Will Vinesh Phogat get silver medal at Paris Olympics? Court to announce it's decision today by....

Will Vinesh Phogat get silver medal at Paris Olympics? Court to announce it's decision today by....

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

Viral video: Gravity? who needs it? snow leopards’ epic mountain leap will leave you shocked

Viral video: Gravity? who needs it? snow leopards’ epic mountain leap will leave you shocked

Ola Electric teases its first electric bike ahead of official unveil; launch set for…

Ola Electric teases its first electric bike ahead of official unveil; launch set for…

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement