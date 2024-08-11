Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

A viral video shows a large snake snatching a flip-flop with its jaws and slithering away, causing hysterical laughter among bystanders.

In a spine-chilling twist of nature’s unpredictability, a new video has emerged that shows a massive, potentially dangerous snake snatching a flip-flop in a move that has both bewildered and amused viewers online. The footage, which has gone viral, features the snake swiftly darting across a scene, picking up the slipper with its jaws, and making its escape—all while bystanders erupt in uncontrollable laughter.

I wonder what this snake will do with that flip flop. He got no legs pic.twitter.com/3wNtQAHOaT — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 10, 2024

"I wonder what this snake will do with that flip flop. He got no legs," tweeted @AMAZlNGNATURE, sharing the unsettling clip.

The video’s eerie humor has sparked a flood of comments from social media users, who are both intrigued and amused by the snake’s peculiar behavior. One user speculated, “I think someone hit the snake with that chappal, so like Nagini, it came back and took the chappal.” Another user joked, “Maybe it's a nagkanya, trying to steal slippers of her jija ji.”

Despite the humorous undertones, the scene raises unsettling questions about the snake’s intentions. Snakes are not known for grabbing and fleeing with objects like flip-flops; this unusual act might suggest the slipper was somehow caught in the snake’s fangs.

The bizarre interaction between the snake and the slipper, while amusing to some, underscores the unpredictable nature of these reptiles.