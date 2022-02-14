Viral Video: Snake spotted in AirAsia flight - Know what happened next

An AirAsia flight going from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur was diverted after a snake was spotted inside the aircraft earlier this week. Pilot Hana Mohsin Khan shared a video on Twitter in which a reptile can be seen crawling near the overhead baggage area of the aircraft with a caption "Yikes! Snake on a plane. Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground."

The flight was going from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau which was made to divert route to Kuching.

The Twitter video has thousands of views. According to the NPR website, the video was first shared on TikTok, which had more than 2 million views.

AirAsia's chief security officer Liong Tien Ling has confirmed the incident. In a statement to CNN Turk, AirAsia's chief security officer said "AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday. As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected,"

The officer also added, "At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk. This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time."

The passengers then boarded another flight from Kuching to continue their journey to Tawau on the same day.