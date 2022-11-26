Search icon
Viral video: Snake slithers away with slipper, netizens call it 'chappal chor'

The viral video shows a snake slithering away with a chappal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever witnessed a snake stealing a pair of slippers? Forget it! The more important question should be, "How would he?" This amusing video may provide an answer to your question. The viral video is giving the internet plenty of reasons to laugh. The clip is shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and it has garnered more than 356k views.

The now-viral video opens with a snake approaching a house, and people can be heard screaming. Someone throws a slipper at it to scare it away. This is when things begin to get interesting. The snake quickly grabs the slipper in its mouth and flees with its head raised. “I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs,” Kaswan captioned the clip.

The video has been posted on November 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 356k views and the numbers are only increasing. The reptile's antics have left netizens laughing out loud. They took to the comment section to share their opinions and views on the clip. “I think someone hit the snake with that chappal, so like nagini it came back and taken the chappal,” expressed an user. “Awww so cute!” posted another. “Ye naagin chappal apne naag ke liye le ja rahi I think,” commented a third. “Loved the reflexology the beautiful snake...Fast and furious,” wrote a fourth.


 

