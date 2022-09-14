Search icon
Video: ‘Snake man’ dies minutes after being bitten by a cobra in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: The man was known for his careful handling of snakes, from catching them to leaving them safe in a forest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Video: ‘Snake man’ dies minutes after being bitten by a cobra in Rajasthan
Screengrab from the video of the incident.

A 45-year-old man, who was popularly known as 'snake man', died in an attempt to rescue a cobra when he was allegedly bitten by the reptile. Reports suggest that the incident took place in the Churu district of Rajasthan on Saturday morning.

The whole incident has been caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The video shows Vinod Tiwari catching the cobra outside a shop in the Gogamedi area of Churu. The snake bites his finger when he tries to put it in a bag.

Watch the video here:

Tiwari was known for his careful handling of snakes, from catching them to leaving them safe in a forest.

