Viral video: Snake found inside speedometer of motorcycle, man catches it with bare hands

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: For many people, the mere mention of a snake sends shivers down their spine. These creepy creatures are also capable of slipping into the most difficult of hiding spots and cleverly camouflaging themselves. As a result, spotting them in the most unlikely of places is extremely common. In a similar incident, a snake was caught hiding inside a speedometer of motorcycle. The frightening thing is that the man caught the snake with only his bare hands. Take a look here:

Earlier, a simliar video went viral on social media featuring an unidentified man recusing a giant cobra hidden inside the scooty using only his bare hands. The jaw-dropping moment caught on camera has left netizens shocked and stunned.

The terrifying video shows a man using a screwdriver to capture a viper perched on a scooty. The snake, identified as a cobra on Instagram, raises its head from inside the scooty, where it was most likely hiding, and hisses angrily as it resists capture. However, with the aid of a screwdriver, the man managed to capture the serpent with his bare hands as onlookers record the scene on their phones.

It is important to note that snake catching requires training and technique and can be dangerous if not done properly. One should not attempt to rescue someone on their own, but should instead notify trained personnel.