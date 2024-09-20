Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Once shared online, the video garnered a lot of attention, with people expressing a mix of fear and humor.

In a shocking turn of events, students at a university in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, were left horrified after an unexpected visitor slithered into their classroom. A snake, emerging from the AC vent during an ongoing lecture, sent waves of fear through the room. The incident, which occurred on September 20 in the university’s Law Block, was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The video shows both students and their teacher watching in disbelief as the reptile scanned the classroom. The clip, shared by a social media user on X (formerly Twitter), under the handle ‘IVibhorAggarwal,’ was captioned: “Nagaraj arrived during the lecture in #Noida, was shocked to see #KingCobra coming out of the AC ventilation. The video went viral on social media.” Although many assumed it to be a King Cobra, reports on the snake’s species remain unclear.

Watch

Once shared online, the video garnered a lot of attention, with people expressing a mix of fear and humor. Some users were deeply concerned about the students' safety, while others took a lighter approach. One user joked, “Snake can't be more venomous than my ex-boyfriend,” while another quipped, “It needs to listen to his lecture! Good student!”

Amid the comments, many people also voiced their fears about snakes, with one user saying, “Hope all the students are fine, and the teachers as well. This is very dangerous.” As of now, no reports have indicated any harm to the students or the staff.