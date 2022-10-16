Search icon
Viral video: Small boy wins internet with his unique laugh

A video of a small boy laughing has surfaced on the Internet and it is, to say the least, the cutest thing you will see today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: We love it when we come across a cute video that instantly makes us forget about our worries. And, to our delight, today is one of those days. A video of a small boy laughing has surfaced on the Internet and it is, to say the least, the cutest thing you will see today. @Shree_sharma_official, shared the aforementioned video on Instagram and it has gone viral instantly.

The video begins with a man asking a young boy to laugh. Moments later, the boy laughs, and his distinct laugh wins over the internet. There is a good possibility that this short segment will make you go ‘aww’ and make you want to keep watching it on  loop. "Has ke dikha #reels #viral #instagood #trending" reads the video caption. 

Shared on October 1, the video has gathered more than 18 millions views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also accumulated more than 1m likes. Netizens absolutely loved this adorable clip and the their reactions in the comments section are proof.

On Instagram, one person says, "I have repeatedly watching this video ..i feel very happy and smiling too.. So cute beta God bless you!" This comment was accompanied by the emoji of a laughing face with tears in its eyes. "Haste haste vibrate kahe kar rhe ho Babu," another user adds. A third response shares, "My goodness! This is so cute"

