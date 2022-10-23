Viral video: Small boy selling Pav Bhaji makes internet emotional

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Often, difficulties in life force people to change their paths or the pace of their daily lives, and a recent viral video of a little boy selling 'Pav Bhaji' has provided us with yet another wake-up call about the grim possibilities of life. While many saw it as a huge challenge, this boy saw it as an opportunity to test his courage and determination. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named @hp._.saini and it has made the internet rather emotional.

The clip showed the young boy heating Pav Bhel Puri and while doing so, the big smile on his face won the hearts of netizens. The way he smiled will surely make your day. Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the little boy has literally inspired the internet, as the comments section has been flooded with emotional responses from users. Netizens also urged locals in and around the place to visit the boy to help him. "Nothing is impossible for Humans, you should have the courage to do it," one user commented. Inspiring.” "I really want to help this boy..surely video of the day," wrote another. The video has gone viral on the internet, with over three thousand likes so far.