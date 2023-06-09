Viral video: Small boy's endearing gesture of feeding water to birds amid scorching heat melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: As Indians continue to endure the scorching heatwave, finding ways to stay indoors and keep hydrated becomes crucial until the arrival of the monsoon rains. However, amidst this challenging period, a heartwarming video has emerged, showcasing a little boy's compassionate act of providing water to a group of birds.

In the viral video shared on Twitter by a user named @Priyanka14081, the young boy can be seen affectionately feeding water to the birds. He fills a water bottle from a tank and carefully pours it into a small container intended for the birds. This act of kindness and empathy has captured the hearts of countless viewers, spreading positivity and compassion on social media.

Such gestures serve as a reminder of the power of small acts of kindness and the impact they can have on the world around us. In the face of challenging circumstances, this video resonates with people, inspiring them to show compassion and care for all living beings, even during difficult times.

Since its initial posting, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing 21,000 views and evoking numerous reactions from netizens. Users have expressed their admiration and appreciation for the kind-hearted little boy's actions.

One user commented on the video, describing the boy as a "kind little boy" who is feeding his avian friends. They further expressed their sentiment, referring to the boy as a "cute little angel."

Another user emphasized the boy's kindness, remarking on his act of feeding multiple birds simultaneously, noting the extent of his compassion.

A third user was deeply moved by the video, describing it as both adorable and heart-touching, reflecting the emotional impact of witnessing the boy's compassionate act.

These comments exemplify the positive reception and emotional connection that the video has generated among viewers. It demonstrates how acts of kindness, such as the one portrayed in the video, can elicit heartfelt and uplifting responses from individuals who witness them.