Lucknow underprivileged children crafted bridal wear inspired by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and posed like models in the viral video.

Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was surprised to see his iconic designs being recreated by underprivileged children in Lucknow. A non-profit organization, Innovation for Change shared a heartwarming video featuring slum children proudly flaunting the recreations like models.

Taking to Instagram, the NGO wrote, “We are Lucknow based NGO Working with 400+ slum children and provide free education to these children, these dress were design by our student and all student those who are performing in this these are from slum. These kids come from extremely poor and helpless families… They try to create designer dresses through their creativity by sorting out all the clothes they get from locals and people from the neighbourhood as charity. They recently decided to do something like this after watching a new @sabyasachi video.” The NGO highlighted that the underprivileged children crafted the bridal wear pieces themselves.

Sabyasachi was impressed by the slum children’s campaign in which they wore outfits made from donated clothes. He reposted the video on her Instagram page and captioned, “And the winner is…” Several celebrities also chimed into the comment section to praise the slum models. Among them was actress Aditi Hydrari, who dropped a red heart emoji. One of the users commented, “Now this is the best example of being inclusive.” Another wrote, “Just wow, I thought its an original video posted by Sabyasachi they did amazing job.”

Watch the video here:

As the video went viral, it also attracted netizens who left harsh reactions. In response, the NGO wrote, “Ye bus repost nahi hai ye bacche purane kapadse se banate hai ye kapade, sab slum kk bacche hai ye bahoot badi cheez hai thank u so much. Ye Lucknow slum kk bacche hai plz respect.” The NGO also revealed that the video was captured by 15-year-old aspiring filmmakers who are looking to brush up their skills.