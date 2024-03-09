Twitter
Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

A viral wedding dance video, featuring a sister-in-law's energetic performance at her brother-in-law's wedding, has captured hearts across social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

In a heartwarming display of familial celebration, a dance video captured at a recent wedding has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers tapping their feet and spreading smiles. The video, shared on Instagram by the account @anchor_jk, features a sister-in-law's energetic dance performance at her brother-in-law's wedding, showcasing practiced moves that have since become the talk of the town.

The lively scene unfolds with the sister-in-law, donned in a stunning blue outfit, dancing energetically to the tune of "Lo Chali Main" from the iconic movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The setting is the groom's baraat, with the brother-in-law in a brown sherwani riding a horse, seamlessly joining the dance festivities. The synchronized performance is so infectious that viewers might find themselves itching to join in on the dance floor.

The video, accompanied by a caption encouraging viewers to tag and share with sisters-in-law dreaming of a similar dance moment, quickly gained traction on social media. Posted on Instagram, the heartwarming reel has amassed over 3 million views, 7,000 likes, and ongoing engagement from an enthusiastic online audience.

Comments on the post have poured in, expressing joy and admiration for the lively family moment captured on camera. One user remarked, "A family full of happiness... love it," encapsulating the sentiments echoed by many. Others praised the talented dancer, with one enthusiastic commenter exclaiming, "Wohooo, she is too good." The comments section was flooded with emoticons such as hearts and fires, illustrating the widespread appreciation for the infectious joy radiating from the dance.

Social media users have not only relished in the sheer entertainment value of the video but have also embraced the opportunity to share the joy with their own networks. Many tagged their favorite sisters-in-law, expressing hopes for similarly vibrant dance moments at future family weddings.

As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, it serves as a testament to the power of shared moments of happiness, bringing people together in celebration and inspiring dreams of joyous occasions yet to come.

