Viral video: Singer gives American touch to Manike Mage Hithe, impresses netizens

Manike Mage Hithe, the soothing Sinhala song, has gained popularity across the nation, majorly through social media and Instagram reels. The tune of the soothing song has won many hearts since its release, and many artists have released their own versions of the song.

Now, the popular Manike Mage Hithe was given an America twist by a singer, who uploaded his version of the song on YouTube recently. American singer Eric Henry Heinrichs released the cover of the song on YouTube, which went viral and garnered a lot of views and likes.

Eric is an American singer who resides in Sri Lanka, who released an upbeat and peppy version of the serene and slow song on YouTube a few days back. The caption on the video reads, “Original song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka and Yohani! Hope y’all enjoy this cover.”

In the music video of Eric’s version of Manike Mage Hithe, the singer can be seen performing the song against a beautiful backdrop in Sri Lanka. One can see a pristine beach and train tracks in the background of the video, where he is seen singing.

He can be heard singing the song with introductions of his own variations. He combined the originally Sri Lankan lyrics with English words and phrases, and even introduces a cheery rap verse in the song, which impresses netizens who watched the video.

After the video was uploaded by Eric on October 24, praises from across the country poured in for his unique twist on the popular song. One view commented, “Wow Eric, this is marvelous. I really enjoyed it”. Another viewer of the view said, “I ain’t gonna lie, I enjoyed this more than the original version.”