The video quickly gained traction, garnering over 377K views and sparking widespread admiration.

Indian weddings are known for their lively celebrations, with dance floors being the ultimate stage for many guests to showcase their moves. However, few manage to truly steal the spotlight—and that's exactly what this sibling duo did. A video featuring a brother-sister pair grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Chaleya from the film Jawan has gone viral, leaving viewers impressed with their stunning coordination and chemistry.

Dressed in all black, the siblings took over the stage at what appears to be a wedding event, seamlessly matching each other’s energy and not missing a single beat. While both dancers earned applause, it was the brother who particularly stood out, with fans pouring in comments about how they couldn’t take their eyes off him. His sharp moves and effortless execution won the crowd over, as seen in the Instagram video shared by bridalaffairind, captioned, “When your brother owns the dance floor, you know it’s a hit!”

The video quickly gained traction, garnering over 377K views and sparking widespread admiration. In the comments section, viewers couldn’t help but praise the brother’s skill, with one person noting, “Bro has really got some moves,” while another added, “Sorry didi, bro got some clean moves.” Some even joked about how the sister’s grace in high heels made her the real star of the performance. “Girl dancing so gracefully in those heels,” a user commented, while another said, “Haha, thank you for the good words! But my sister doing this smoothly, in heels, makes her the real winner here.”

The video also sparked a wave of humorous comments, with one user quipping, “Bro gave pressure to the whole brother community,” and another adding, “Yeah, for the first time my eyes weren't on the pretty girl.” Overall, the sibling duo’s performance has left a lasting impression, proving that when it comes to rocking the wedding dance floor, these two are in a league of their own.