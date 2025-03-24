Jumping onto a trending Instagram format, Shreya shared a video where an AI voice asks her to name different desserts.

Shreya Ghoshal is not just a brilliant singer but also someone who knows how to entertain her fans beyond music. The celebrated playback singer, known for her soulful voice and countless hit songs, recently took Instagram by storm with a hilarious reel that perfectly showcases her playful side.

Jumping onto a trending Instagram format, Shreya shared a video where an AI voice asks her to name different desserts. Instead of pronouncing them correctly, she humorously gives them a ‘desi’ twist or gets them completely wrong. Her exaggerated expressions and dramatic delivery make the reel even funnier, leaving fans in splits.

Captioning the post with, "Prashant? @ishowayuu I totally relate with this!! Thoda zyada go gaya I know!", she credited the original video format to Instagram user @ishowayuu, who is known for posting similar content.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens loving her adorable reactions. Among the many comments, music composer Vishal Dadlani joined in on the fun, writing, "This is called a ‘Guplu’! You were making these funny videos sitting on the flight, Didi."

User said, "The Foodie Guplu be like: Naam jo bhi hai abb de to bass..."

Fan said, "You’re adorable, you know that diiii..."

"How cute you are!", user wrote.

