A viral video featuring models walking on treadmills outside clothing stores at a mall in China has garnered significant attention on social media, amassing over 5 million views. The video showcases models dressed in fashionable attire walking the ramp outside the designer store ITIB. These women serve as live mannequins, showcasing the latest fashion trends as they perform their treadmill ramp walk.

The video features the women walking with the professionalism of runway models, drawing the attention of onlookers who stop to admire the unusual sight. Many spectators even take out their phones to capture videos of this unique spectacle.

This incident follows similar visuals from months ago in Dubai, where a clothing brand featured a model standing alongside mannequins at its storefront in Dubai Festival City Mall. The model was positioned on a platform at the front of the store, changing poses as shoppers paused to take a look.

A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes.



They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person.

The video faced significant backlash, with many viewers comparing the job to modern slavery. One user commented, “This is inhuman. I’m sure her feet hurt like crazy, and when we have regular dummies, why do we even need this?”

However, there were a section of users who found this job amusing, suggesting that it resembles being paid to work out.

A user wrote, "Not a bad hustle if you’re looking for some extra cash…and it keeps you fit too! Get paid to walk and show off the latest styles."

"That’s wild. I suppose it is job security and helps them get their steps in for the day. What happens when they need to use the toilet? Hope they get a break," said one concerned user, while another worried about their safety on the treadmill. "What happens when they trip? No guardrail or nothing, falling from a raised platform. Oh you know I'm getting old when i see this and just think of safety."