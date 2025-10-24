Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'

The incident reportedly occurred on Air India flight AI676 from Kolkata to Mumbai, where Khan said a female passenger demanded he speak Marathi because he was on his way to Mumbai.

A video posted by Mahi Khan, a content creator known online as Mahienergy, has gone viral, in which he shared footage of a female passenger allegedly threatening him for not speaking Marathi on an Air India flight.

The incident reportedly occurred on Air India flight AI676 from Kolkata to Mumbai, where Khan said a female passenger demanded he speak Marathi because he was on his way to Mumbai.

In the video, which has received over 95,000 likes and 9,000 comments in less than 24 hours, Khan can be heard asking the woman, "Are you telling me I need to speak Marathi?" to which she replies, "Yes, please do."

The woman, who declined to identify herself, said, "You're going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi."

Khan calmly replied, "No, I don't speak Marathi."

Khan said that when the argument escalated, he called the cabin crew for help. He claims that the woman threatened him in front of him, saying, "Get off in Mumbai, I'll teach you the meaning of badtameezi (misbehaviour)."

Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "Speak Marathi or leave Mumbai. This is what this woman said to me on Air India flight AI676 today, and then threatened me for saying, 'I don't know Marathi.'"

He also urged Air India to take action, tagging the airline and writing, "These people should be banned. No passenger should feel unsafe or humiliated just because they speak a different language."

The woman in the video was seen wearing a shirt with a Hyundai logo, so many social media users tagged the car manufacturer and demanded accountability. It is not yet known whether the woman is a Hyundai employee.

One comment read, "@hyundaiindia we need a public apology. This is a question of your brand integrity."

Another said, "@hyundaiindia, please hold this woman accountable for this shameful act and apologize."

Many users condemned the incident, calling it against Maharashtrian culture. One wrote, "We are Maharashtrians and this is not our culture. Forcing someone to speak Marathi is completely wrong."

Others demanded Air India take action against the woman, with one comment asking, "@airindia, is this how passengers are treated on your flights?"

Air India and Hyundai have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

Reminiscent of previous incidents in Maharashtra, this viral video is reigniting debates about linguistic intolerance and regional chauvinism. In July, a dispute over a seat on a Mumbai local train escalated into a language dispute, with one woman telling another to learn Marathi or "get out."

In another incident earlier this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS workers beat up an autorickshaw driver because he refused to speak Marathi.

