Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to..., netizens react; WATCH

The woman criticised the management of the Taj Hotel in Delhi after the latter allegedly questioned the way she was sitting at its fine dining restaurant as she was sitting cross-legged. A video went viral in which the woman is seen expressing her disappointment.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 06:44 PM IST Uploaded by : DNA Web Desk

Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to..., netizens react; WATCH
Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant
A normal outing at a Delhi restaurant turned out to be a disappointment for a woman after she was judged on her sitting manners by the authorities. The woman criticised the management of the Taj Hotel in Delhi after the latter allegedly questioned the way she was sitting at its fine dining restaurant as she was sitting cross-legged. They asked her to avoid sitting that way. The woman took to X and shared a video of her sitting at the House of Ming, one of Taj Hotels' fine dining restaurants which is a renowned Chinese restaurant.

What was in the viral video from Taj Hotel restaurant?

In the video, which has now gone viral, Shradha Sharma, founder of a media website, is seen expressing her disappointment over how the management behaved with her. She claimed that a hotel manager came to her, while she was having her meal, and asked her not to sit cross-legged because it was making other guests uncomfortable.

"A common man who works hard, earns his own money, and comes to the Taj Hotel with his dignity intact, he still faces humiliation and insult in this country. And what is my fault? Just that I sat down in a regular Padmasana style? Is it my fault that the Taj is teaching me how to sit and what to do?" Sharma said. As soon as Sharma posted the video, social media users quickly gave their reaction to Sharma's story by flooding the comments section. Many users supported Sharma by calling the hotel's behaviour unnecessary and classist.

Social Media reacts

"Now, during meals at the Taj Hotel, the staff will tell you how to sit. People can't even sit comfortably and eat according to their own wishes, even after paying a certain amount! The British are gone, and Anglicism is gone," wrote a user. However, agreeing with the rules and culture of a fine dining, a user remarked, "The hotel is 100% right here. Fine dining has its own rules and dress codes. If you want to eat in your own comfort and style, go somewhere that matches it. That’s the problem with many Indians. we want to do things our way everywhere."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
