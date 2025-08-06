Viral video shows woman mocking Rapido driver’s body, faces backlash online

The issue has been a hot topic of discussion on social media for quite some time now.

Body shaming has become a widely discussed issue in recent times. It affects people of all genders. While women often face body shaming more frequently and intensely due to societal beauty standards, men are no exception, facing criticism over their looks, height, weight, and perceived masculinity.

The issue has been a hot topic of discussion on social media for quite some time now. Meanwhile, a viral video has sparked outrage among viewers, in which a woman is secretly videotaping a Rapido rider and body-shaming him.

Woman "body-shames" Rapido rider

In the video, the woman explained that she had to cancel her Rapido ride as there was not enough space to sit comfortably. She claimed that the rider was occupying most of the seat and also had a large bag, leaving no space for any passengers. After cancelling the ride, she secretly made a video of the bike rider and mocked him in the video, which has sparked a debate online.

"I had booked a bike ride, and look, the driver has come. I am hiding here and making a video so that he doesn't get angry. But, where will I sit? I was forced to cancel," she said, laughing in the video.

How did social media react?

The video instantly caught the attention of the audience, leading to several reactions, many of whom called out the woman for publicly humiliating a man who was just doing his job.

"She thinks it's cool to shame a hardworking, honest man. She could have just cancelled the ride, but she recorded a video and insulted him in front of millions of people," wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user. One of them wrote, "It's very disappointing to see someone going out of their way to shame a hardworking person who is just trying to do his job. If they had a problem, cancelling the ride would have been enough. But what's the point of recording a video of them and mocking them in front of millions of people? It says more about them than it does about them. We should promote honesty and hard work, not demean it."

"Shameful! I fully support Rapido to let us know as soon as possible that they have blacklisted this customer and will ensure he never rides again! He had the right to cancel his ride, but he has no right to secretly video an employee/colleague and publicly humiliate him," another user commented.

One of them wrote, "As a woman, never do this. Generalising and hating men is one thing but making a video targeting a specific person is another. There is a line between online clout/fun and decadence."

One comment said, "I don't understand why they can't book a car instead of a bike when you need so much convenience."

Also read: Passenger accuses IndiGo of charging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds