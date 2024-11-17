The woman featured in the video is Sonia Raheja, a popular dancer who frequently shares her performances on Instagram. She has garnered over 8,00,000 followers on the platform.

Social media platforms are buzzing with humorous videos and innovative content, with staying updated on the latest trends being crucial for relevance. One category that frequently captures attention is dance videos, which often go viral. A recent video features a woman exiting a car and holding onto its door, quickly gaining popularity online.

The video shows a car moving slowly while music plays in the background. The woman, dressed in a pink saree, can be seen dancing and shaking her waist to the rhythm. Her expressions, wearing black glasses, add to the entertainment value of the performance.

The woman featured in the video is Sonia Raheja, a popular dancer who frequently shares her performances on Instagram. She has garnered over 8,00,000 followers on the platform.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBaOi9OvOVX/

Soon after she shared the video on Instagram, it quickly went vira, amassing over 26 million views. Additionally, it has received more than 40,000 likes and generating over 5,000 comments from viewers.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “Madam, you have danced very well." Another one wrote, “It is very beautiful. Salute to your courage."

Parising the woman, a third user said, "Super duper madam ji." While many added laughing emojis.

However, this is not the first time when Sonia has danced alonside the moving car on the road. Earlier she in a seperate video, she was seen dancing to Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan's 'Dum Duma Dum'. In that video she is dressed in Blue baggy Tshirt which she paired with Navy Blue denim jeans. That video also went viral with gaining over 2,50,000 views.