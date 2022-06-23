Viral video shows what happens when you squeeze a towel in space, watch

Due to the lack of gravity, the water released out of the towel doesn’t fall onto the ground. Instead, it forms a ‘tube’ around it.

Have you ever wondered what things are like in Space? The near-vacuum between celestial bodies has always led to curiosity. Scientists now have the means to discover innumerable space secrets that are not yet known to mankind. Many interesting space videos shared by astronomers and scientists have gone viral across social media platforms.

One such video was shared by astronaut Chris Hadfield of The Canadian Space Agency. The video, first shared in 2013, has recently garnered the attention of many people.

The interesting video shows Chris performing a simple experiment with a wet towel in space. The video showing the astronaut wringing the towel was shared by the page Wonder of Science with the text, “This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space”.

Another tweet shared by Wonder of Science gives further detail about the video. It reads, “The experiment, performed by astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station, was designed by high school students from Nova Scotia who won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency”.

The post shared by the space agency reads, “Wringing out water on the ISS - for science. 2013-04-16 - CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a simple science experiment designed by grade 10 Lockview High School students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner.”

According to the transcript attached to the video, Chris said, “Meredith and Kendra suggested that I did this in a bag, but bags don't know water in space. So instead, I've filled a water bag. This has drinking water in it and I'm going to squirt a bunch of water into this washcloth. Okay, so here's a soaking wet washcloth, I'll get the microphone so you can hear me while I'm talking and now let's – let's start to wring it out. It's really wet.”

“If I let go of the cloth carefully, the water sort of sticks to my hand", he added.

It's like “jell-o on your hand or gel on your hand” and is described to be a “wonderful moisturizer”.

He further mentions that the washcloth “just stays there floating, like a dog's chew toy, soaking wet”.

Watch the viral video here:

Notably, Chris is known as the first Canadian to perform the extravehicular activity in space.