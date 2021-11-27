WATCH: Two snakes dance in the rain in Tamil Nadu, video goes viral

Amongst all the political and social hullabaloos on social media, cute videos of animals and birds come as a breath of fresh air. So the latest video on snakes too is sure to charm you. In this video two yellowish tinge snakes are seen dancing in the rain in rhythm.

The video that has been shared on Twitter by Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is shot in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi. The video was shared with the caption, "Amazing snake dance that happened today during heavy rains here in Tenkasi. Thanks to @AksUnik who caught this on her phone while going for a walk."

The viral video has already received around 3,000 likes on social media with hundreds of retweets and comments.

Amazing snake dance that happened today during heavy rains here in Tenkasi.



Thanks to @AksUnik who caught this on her phone while going for a walk. pic.twitter.com/uVp4YqYdH8 November 26, 2021

Earlier in the week, another snake video went viral where a black cobra was seen drinking water from a glass. In the video that went viral, a person was holding the utensil while the cobra drank water out of it.

In July, another video had surfaced that showed how a pet cat stood guard for nearly 30 minutes to safeguard a family from a king cobra.

India is believed to be the home of more than 350 types of species of snakes, and a majority of them are non-poisonous.