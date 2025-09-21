Viral Video shows train passengers stealing bedsheet, towels, from 1st AC coach, staff gives warning, WATCH their reaction

A theft in a train shocked the passengers after a family was caught stealing bedding from the train. The incident took place when a family, while travelling in the first-class AC coach of the Purushottam Express, was caught red-handed stealing the bedding of the train during their journey from Puri and Delhi. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. It shows the Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and other railway staff enquiring about the family's incident. The family consists of two men and a woman.

Viral video of theft incident in Purushottam Express

The video also shows a railway staff member arguing with the family in Odia and saying, “Sir, see here, bedsheets and blankets are coming out of all the bags. Towels, bedsheets altogether, four sets. Either return them or pay Rs 780.” At this instance, the passengers gave back the items they had taken. One of the family members, a man, claimed that his mother might have packed the items accidentally and called it an honest mistake.

The staff was still in doubt and did not appear to believe the claims. The attendant said that the family was on a pilgrimage and travelling in the first AC. While the TTE gave a warning to the family that a case might be registered with the higher authorities under the Railways Act.

How did social media react?

The caption of the X post featuring the video read, “Travelling in the 1st AC of the Purushottam Express is a matter of pride itself. But still, people are there who don’t hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel.” Netizens reacted very strongly to the viral video, as users callingche act on X as “disgusting" and “shameless”.

A user taking a jibe at the post wrote, “hehe koi vote chori kar raha hai koi chadar.” Another one wrote, “These people do the same when they go to the US and tarnish the image of India.”