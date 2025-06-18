Babies never disappoint when it comes to entertaining us! Don't you agree? Well, we have a super adorable video of a toddler and his priceless reaction to seeing his mother for the first time.

Babies never disappoint when it comes to entertaining us! Don't you agree? Well, we have a super adorable video of a toddler and his priceless reaction to seeing his mother for the first time. Shared on Instagram by Pubity, the wholesome video features the little one crying as his mother was attempting to put a new pair of glasses on his face.

As soon as the baby wore the glasses, his vision became clearer and guess what -- the little broke into giggles after seeing his mom for the first time and it was just beautiful! As the clip went viral online, netizens flooded the comment section with the sweetest reactions.

But first, let's watch the video here

"The amazing moment a baby sees his mother clearly for the first time after getting glasses", the video was titled, while the caption read, "This is amazing".

Here's how netizens reacted

"Awwww...so precious", an user wrote. Another user commented, "I know he’s seeing everything, humans, colors in 4k all at once". A third joined, "He was like "ohhh there you are" bless him."

"He’s like “oh that’s my beautiful mommy!!” wrote a forth user.