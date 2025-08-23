Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’s the reality

A video of a man selling ice cream has gone viral on social media, claiming that he is the same student who got a Rs 1.8 crore job offer through college placement.

A video of a man selling ice cream has gone viral on social media, claiming that he is the same student who got a Rs 1.8 crore job offer through college placement. The video has sparked outrage and raised questions about the college's credibility.

What is the truth?

According to Aaj Tak, the viral clip features a man named Shailendra, an ice cream seller from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Shailendra's friend had made the video in fun to increase social media followers and had never thought that this would turn into a confusion. Shailendra, who studied only till class 12, apologised to the police and the college for creating a misleading video. He also promised not to repeat this ever again.

Ankur Johri, Director General of IIMT College, condemned the viral video, calling it an attempt to harm the college’s reputation. He clarified that the student shown on the placement poster had genuinely secured a top job in London. Police questioned Shailendra over the viral video, later warned him not to share unverified videos.

Also read: 'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH