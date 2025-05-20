In a video circulating online, the student was seen proudly showcasing Kohli’s Test jersey at his university graduation ceremony.

Even after retiring from Test cricket, Virat Kohli's popularity remains undiminished. A fan is currently making waves on social media for a unique tribute to the batting icon. In a video circulating online, the student was seen proudly showcasing Kohli’s Test jersey at his university graduation ceremony.

As his name was announced, the student walked onto the stage holding the iconic No. 18 shirt. Before receiving his graduation certificate, he proudly raised the Test jersey bearing Kohli's name. His gesture was met with loud cheers from the crowd in the auditorium.

The professor who was presenting the certificates also responded with applause. At the end of the clip, the student was seen smiling while posing with the jersey. The video was posted on Instagram with the caption “269 Signing Off," mirroring Kohli’s retirement post.

Many Kohli fans appreciated the moment and shared their reactions in the comment section.

Social media reaction

One user said, “And the legacy continues." Another added, “Congratulations, brother. This is the best tribute."

A third user said, “Dream for every Virat fan."

"True fan," said a forth user.

Meanwhile, Kohli's decision to hang his test boots marked an end to an illustrious 14-year-old career which saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents in whites, both as a batter and captain.In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days.

His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. Between 2016 to 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*.

This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings.

His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.