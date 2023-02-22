Search icon
Viral video shows street vendor making Omelette with cheese, chocolate syrup, dairy milk, netizens call it 'illegal'

Today, we will tell you about another viral video in which the street vendor could be seen preparing an omelette with a daily milk bar and chocolate syrup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Photo via Instagram

We often see videos of street vendors on the internet serving crazy food combinations. While some of them end up really tasty, others leave a bad taste in your mouth. There have been many videos that have gone viral on the internet which have 'disgusted' netizens such as thumbs up pani puri, and Fanta Maggi, among others. 

Today, we will tell you about another viral video in which the street vendor could be seen preparing an omelette with a daily milk bar and chocolate syrup. 

In the viral video, the vendor can be seen making the omelette with onion, tomatoes, spices, and cheese. But, what shocked the netizens is when the vendor shredded daily milk over the omelette followed by chocolate syrup. He later served up the final dish with dairy milk and ketchup. 

The viral food video was shared on Instagram by imjustbesti and was captioned, "Would You Try A Dairy Milk Omelette ⁉️ (via: dilwalo_ki_delhi/TikTok)." The social media profile has more than 380K followers.

The video has now become viral and desi foodies have dropped disgusted emojis as comments on the video. One user wrote, "This should be illegal", while another said, "Justice for the omelette." 

