Viral video shows samosa seller grabbing passenger, was forced to hand over watch due to…; WATCH

A video went viral showing a samosa seller grabbing a passenger rudely and forcing him to pay after he failed to make payment. With no option, the passenger was forced to hand over his watch instead. The video sparked outrage and many questioned Western Railways.

What was supposed to be a meagre purchase of a small snack turned out to be costlier than both the snack and the travel journey. In an unusual incident, a passenger was trying to make a UPI payment failing which had to part with his watch. He had bought a samosa from a vendor at a railway station. For a menial Rs 5 or Rs 10 worth of samosa, he had to give away a costly watch.

What happened?

The incident was reportedly occurred at the Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on October 17. The passenger had been trying to make a UPI payment for sometime for his purchase and saw that his train started leaving the platform. He immediately started running to catch it, but the samosa vendor caught him by the collar and asked him to pay. After failing initially, the passenger again tried to make the digital payment, but the online payment failed again. As he could not make the payment even after several attempts, he gave his watch to the shopkeeper.

Viral video of Jabalpur station

A video of the incident went viral in which the samosa seller can be seen brutally catching the passenger, abusing him verbally and treating him as a thief. The vendor forced him to pay and continued to hold his collar while he was seeing his train leaving. After several request from the passenger, the seller did not let him go and kept him there as the latter was desperately trying to catch his train. This sparked concerns and outrage among social media users.

The viral video was captioned with the same overlay text calling the act “shameful”. However, not all supported the passenger. One of the users supporting the passenger accused the Western Railway of no action. He wrote, “This is surprising, no action by @WesternRly.”

What action did Railways take

However, later the West Central Railway noticed the incident and said that the samosa seller had been identified as Sandeep Gupta. “At Jabalpur station, a vendor snatched the watch of a passenger after he made a purchase from him. Taking quick action, the Railway Administration identified the vendor and he was arrested under Railway Act and a case was registered,” West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Srivastava also said that Gupta’s licence was being cancelled.