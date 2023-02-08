Viral video shows ribbon-cutting ceremony in Delhi metro, netizens are not happy

screengrab

New Delhi: You never know what you might come across while going about your daily routines, but it can range from bizarre to mind-boggling. Something similar happened to passengers on a metro in Delhi. Well, a video of a "ribbon-cutting" ceremony inside a Delhi metro station has created a buzz on social media. Confused? A group of boys decided to tie a ribbon in front of one of the metro doors. They desired passengers cut the ribbon and enter the train. That, indeed, occurred. The video was shared by @fityaaranmolsingh_7 on Instagram and it has close to 1.3 million views.

A ribbon is seen tied across one of the doors of a Delhi metro in the short clip. The train came to a halt at one station, where passengers boarded as usual. They were, however, perplexed by the presence of a ribbon in front of them. One of the befuddled commuters received a pair of scissors from the boy who had tied the ribbon. He cut it in order to enter the metro. "Ribbon Ceremony in #delhimetro," reads the video caption.

The video amassed over 1.3 million views after being shared online. Instagram users couldn't stop laughing and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

"Accha h Delhi k Rajeev chowk ya kashmiri gate metro p ni krta vrna marte boht" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Bhaiiii gate band bhi hote h or logo ko chot lg skti h this is NOT funny"