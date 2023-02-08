Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video shows ribbon-cutting ceremony in Delhi metro, netizens are not happy

A group of boys decided to tie a ribbon in front of one of the metro doors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Viral video shows ribbon-cutting ceremony in Delhi metro, netizens are not happy
screengrab

New Delhi: You never know what you might come across while going about your daily routines, but it can range from bizarre to mind-boggling. Something similar happened to passengers on a metro in Delhi. Well, a video of a "ribbon-cutting" ceremony inside a Delhi metro station has created a buzz on social media. Confused? A group of boys decided to tie a ribbon in front of one of the metro doors. They desired passengers cut the ribbon and enter the train. That, indeed, occurred. The video was shared by @fityaaranmolsingh_7 on Instagram and it has close to 1.3 million views.

A ribbon is seen tied across one of the doors of a Delhi metro in the short clip. The train came to a halt at one station, where passengers boarded as usual. They were, however, perplexed by the presence of a ribbon in front of them. One of the befuddled commuters received a pair of scissors from the boy who had tied the ribbon. He cut it in order to enter the metro. "Ribbon Ceremony in #delhimetro," reads the video caption.

The video amassed over 1.3 million views after being shared online. Instagram users couldn't stop laughing and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

"Accha h Delhi k Rajeev chowk ya kashmiri gate metro p ni krta vrna marte boht" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Bhaiiii gate band bhi hote h or logo ko chot lg skti h this is NOT funny"

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.