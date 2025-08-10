Viral video shows principal giving high-fives to students wins hearts: 'The dream teacher'

WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?
VIRAL
The clip shows him giving high-fives and fist bumps to students as they arrive.
A video of a principal in Pennsylvania, US, has gone viral on social media, showing him greeting students like close friends. It has been viewed more than 376 million times online.
The clip, shared on Instagram by Jack Bauermaster, principal of Providence Elementary School in Lancaster County, shows him giving high-fives and fist bumps to students as they arrive.
His encouraging approach made the school corridors more than just a corridor; it became a place where students and staff felt valued and listened to.
"Calliways are for building relationships. Let's greet people and show them they matter! School should be a place where kids want to be. Don't forget to have fun!" he wrote on his post.
Social media users flooded the comments section with praises. "Wow, amazing teachers. These are the people you will remember forever," wrote one user. While another wrote, "All his students will miss him when they graduate, what a great person you are!"
One user said, "The most important part of this montage is at the end when the kids celebrate with each other after setting an example."
Speaking to People, Bowermaster explained, "My goal as a principal is to create a school where kids want to be, a place where the staff wants to be, and then a place where families trust and are proud to send their kids."
