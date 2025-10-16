Viral video shows Muslim man praying in Madinah for Premanand Maharaj’s health, WATCH

In the now-viral clip, Sufian Allahabadi can be seen praying for Premanand Ji Maharaj's speedy recovery and good health in Medina.

In a world often divided by faith and belief, a heartfelt gesture from the holy city of Medina is winning hearts across India. A video of a Muslim man praying for the well-being of Premanand Ji Maharaj, a renowned religious and Hindu spiritual leader battling kidney disease, is going viral on social media, symbolising harmony and compassion beyond religious boundaries.

In the now-viral clip, Sufian Allahabadi can be seen praying for Premanand Ji Maharaj's speedy recovery and good health in Medina. His dedication has been widely praised by people from all communities, with many calling it a poignant example of India's eternal spirit of unity in diversity.

In the approximately one-minute and twenty-second viral video, Sufian Allahabadi can be seen praying for the saint's speedy recovery in Medina, one of Islam's holiest sites in Vrindavan. In the video, Sufian is seen holding his phone and pointing to a photo of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

With his hands raised in the traditional gesture of dua, or prayer, he can be heard saying, "O Allah, please grant a speedy recovery to India's great saint, Premanand Maharaj, so that he can continue to guide his devotees."

He said, "I have come from Prayagraj, the land of the Ganga-Yamuna confluence. Premanand Maharaj is a very good person. We have learned that he is not well. We are currently in Khijra. From here, we pray that Allah grants him health and well-being. We are from India, and we also admire him. He is a genuine and good person."

He added, "Being Hindu or Muslim does not matter. What is important is being a good and truthful person."

According to some reports, Premanand Maharaj suffers from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, which has caused the failure of both his kidneys.

Premanand Maharaj has an ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and is a staunch devotee of Radha Rani. His spiritual discourses are very popular among his followers and devotees.

Social media reactions:

This video, shared on social media, has been viewed and shared thousands of times. People are calling Sufiyan's action heartwarming, inspiring, and a message the world needs right now.

After watching the video, one user commented, "It taught us the true meaning of humanity."

Another user wrote, "Just like Dr Abdul Kalam, sir, so are you." A third user wrote, "This is the beauty of my country." A fourth user wrote, "I want an India like this."

One user wrote, "Amen!!! May peace, brotherhood, harmony, and prosperity prevail in our motherland. Jai Bharat." Another wrote, "You are a good man."

Muslim man offers kidney to Premanand Maharaj

Earlier, a 26-year-old Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh had offered to donate one of his kidneys to Premanand Maharaj, calling him a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. Arif Khan Chishti has written a letter to Premanand Maharaj expressing his desire to donate his kidney.

Chishti, a resident of Nyaya Colony in Itarsi city, Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh, sent the letter to the Hindu saint through Collector Sonia Meena.

He wrote in the letter, "Whether I live or not, your life is very precious to this world. I voluntarily offer you one of my kidneys. Please accept this small gift from me."

