Recently, a social media artist, Laxmi Narayan Sahu, gave the biscuit's cover a new look.

Parle-G biscuits have always held a special place in the hearts of kids from the 80s and 90s, as they are deeply tied to childhood memories. Slow mornings, a cup of tea, and the iconic Parle-G biscuit were a perfect way to begin the day. Even after over 80 years, the craze for biscuits hasn't faded. People still cherish their childhood memories by dipping the biscuit into their tea.

Recently, a social media artist, Laxmi Narayan Sahu, gave the biscuit's cover a new look. The artist reimaged the packet and gave it a makeover by replacing the iconic little girl with Mia Khalifa's picture.

Mia Khalifa, a globally recognised figure, initially rose to fame for her work in the adult film industry, which she left behind long ago and built herself as an entrepreneur and a vocal political commentator.

''Mia G Parle Biscuit Art,'' the caption read.

The fresh artwork, shared a while ago, has garnered over 115 million views and has drawn mixed reactions from the netizens.

"After this, Parle company became a 1 trillion dollar company," a user wrote.

"ye India he kuch bhe ho sakta he," a second user added.

"Please change G for genius, too," added a third user.

"And the Nobel prize goes to the admin," a fourth user added.

Also read: 'Come and see for yourself': Foreigners call India 'dirtiest country', French content creator hits back with viral video