Viral video shows men's attempt to stop train door from closing, Delhi Metro reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has consistently found itself in the public eye for various reasons, maintaining its prominent position of interest. Within the bustling environment of the metro system, incidents involving unruly behavior by passengers inside train coaches and inappropriate conduct within station premises have become recurring occurrences that refuse to fade away.

Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

Adding to this trend, a recently resurfaced video on Twitter has once again thrust Delhi Metro into the spotlight. The footage captures a group of passengers engaging in deliberate tampering with the automated doors of a train coach, leading to a disruption in service. Although the video was originally shared in March, it has recently garnered the attention of netizens, who are now sharing and discussing it extensively. The incident took place at Karol Bagh metro station, further drawing attention to the need for improved passenger conduct and security measures within the metro system.

The post featuring the video has quickly gained traction, amassing over 17,000 views and triggering numerous reactions from online users. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took note of the video and promptly responded to address the situation. In a comment, the DMRC emphasized that obstructing the doors of a Metro train is a punishable offense. They urged passengers who witness such behavior to report it by contacting the DMRC Helpline at 155370.

The video on Twitter garnered a range of reactions from users, reflecting their concerns and suggestions regarding the incident. One user proposed a fine of ₹50,000 as a suitable punishment for the offenders, emphasizing the need for a substantial penalty to deter such behavior in the future. Another user echoed the sentiment, advocating for strict action to be taken against those involved in the incident. The call for accountability was further emphasized by a user questioning why the individuals responsible were not arrested for their actions. A fourth user expressed their disappointment, describing the behavior captured in the video as uncivilized.

These diverse reactions highlight the public's desire for strong measures to address such misconduct. Users expressed their concerns about the incident and called for appropriate consequences to be imposed on those involved.