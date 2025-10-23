Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

A young man was urinating from the window of a moving car near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram. The video of the incident went viral.

A shocking incident took place in the daylight in Haryana's Gurugram. A young man was urinating from the window of a moving car near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram. The man was traveling in a Thar from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti when the incident took place in the Sadar Bazaar area. Some eyewitnesses said that the black Thar was coming at high speed from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti and when it reached Sadar Bazaar area, the man sitting next to the driver opened his car's door, unzipped his trousers, and started urinating from the moving car.

Video of the incident quickly went viral on social media which was reportedly made by the person sitting in a car behind Thar.

The eyewitnesses said that the car had other people as well. Reportedly, the there were liquor bottles which were also found inside, sparking concerns regarding the driver and the young man urinating being under the influence of alcohol. Until now, there are no reports of any action by the police against the man. The act is a clear sign of shamelessness and also prove a lack of civic sense in the youth of the country living in a 'millennium city' who feel no fear of breaking traffic rules.