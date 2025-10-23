FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, now enjoys massive social media following, her name is...

Meet Karanbir Singh, Austria's sensational batter who smashed past Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav to set new T20I world record

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 20

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car in Gurugram

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

A young man was urinating from the window of a moving car near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram. The video of the incident went viral.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH
Viral video shows man urinating in moving car
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A shocking incident took place in the daylight in Haryana's Gurugram. A young man was urinating from the window of a moving car near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram. The man was traveling in a Thar from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti when the incident took place in the Sadar Bazaar area. Some eyewitnesses said that the black Thar was coming at high speed from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti and when it reached Sadar Bazaar area, the man sitting next to the driver opened his car's door, unzipped his trousers, and started urinating from the moving car.

Video of the incident quickly went viral on social media which was reportedly made by the person sitting in a car behind Thar. 

The eyewitnesses said that the car had other people as well. Reportedly, the there were liquor bottles which were also found inside, sparking concerns regarding the driver and the young man urinating being under the influence of alcohol. Until now, there are no reports of any action by the police against the man. The act is a clear sign of shamelessness and also prove a lack of civic sense in the youth of the country living in a 'millennium city' who feel no fear of breaking traffic rules. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'
Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to s
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl
'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes
'Light's victory': Trump, Netanyahu, other leaders extend Diwali wishes
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE