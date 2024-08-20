Twitter
Viral

'Mujhko saza di Ola ne...': Viral video shows man singing 'Tadap Tadap' in front of Ola Electrics showroom, here's why

A man singing 'Tadap Tadap' in front of an Ola Electrics showroom has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

'Mujhko saza di Ola ne...': Viral video shows man singing 'Tadap Tadap' in front of Ola Electrics showroom, here's why
A grab of the viral video (Photo/X)
A video of a man singing 'Tadap Tadap' in front of an Ola Electrics showroom has gone viral on social media which has garnered attention from the users as they find it 'hilarious'. 

Sagar Singh, the man appearing in the video, claimed that he had recently purchased a scooter from Ola Electrics and that the company had not assisted him after the scooter allegedly malfunctioned. 

In order to protest against Ola, Singh came up with a unique idea and started singing before one of the showrooms of the electric vehicle startup company. 

In the viral video, Sagar Singh was captured holding a mic and singing the song while his scooter was loaded onto a cart, with garlands placed on it. Several commuters were seen stopping to witness his 'unique' style of protesting. 

"Tadap tadap ke iss dil se aah nikalti rahi, mujhko saza di Ola ne, aisa kya gunaah kiya, haan, lut gaye, hum lut gaye," were the lyrics of the song. 

Several users took to social media and commented on the video. 

 

 

A user hilariously wrote, "He is singing better than Anu Malik". 

"India isn't for beginners", another user commented. 

While some users found it 'creative', some claimed that it was a 'brilliant' way to protest. 

