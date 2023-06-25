Viral video shows man selling panipuri in moving train, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: Golgappe, Pani Puri, or Fuchka, as it is called across different regions, stands as the most beloved and widely consumed street snack throughout the Indian subcontinent. It has earned its place as the mainstay of the bustling Indian street food scene, captivating the taste buds of millions.

No matter where you go, be it a bustling city or a quaint town, the presence of Golgappe/Pani Puri/Fuchka sellers is ubiquitous. These vendors can be spotted at every nook and corner, enticing passersby with the aromatic blend of spices, tangy tamarind chutney, and the burst of flavors hidden within the crispy shells.

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2023

However, amidst the sea of street food vendors, a rare and remarkable sight was recently captured on camera, creating a buzz across the internet. A video clip shared on the popular Twitter account @sagarcasm showcases a man selling Golgappe/Pani Puri/Fuchka to commuters inside a moving train coach.

As the video unfolds, one can observe the hustle and bustle of a train ride, with the vendor skillfully maneuvering through the swaying compartments, ensuring each passenger gets a taste of this delectable delight. The ambiance and the distinct voice captured in the clip hint at its origin in Kolkata, a city renowned for its street food culture and culinary adventures.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were fascinated by the vendor's ingenuity and business acumen. Comments flooded in, praising the man's remarkable ability to transform a mundane train journey into a memorable culinary experience. One user enthusiastically remarked, "This guy is a boss!", highlighting the vendor's resourcefulness and determination to cater to his customers' cravings even in the most unconventional settings.



In the era of food trucks and pop-up eateries, this video showcased a novel approach to mobile food service, rendering the concept of a traditional food truck seemingly outdated. The comment, "Food truck has left the chat," humorously captured the sentiment of how this ingenious vendor had redefined the norms of mobile food businesses, infusing it with a dash of innovation and spontaneity.