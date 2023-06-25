Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video shows man selling panipuri in moving train, internet reacts

A video clip shared on the popular Twitter account @sagarcasm showcases a man selling Golgappe/Pani Puri/Fuchka to commuters inside a moving train coach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

Viral video shows man selling panipuri in moving train, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: Golgappe, Pani Puri, or Fuchka, as it is called across different regions, stands as the most beloved and widely consumed street snack throughout the Indian subcontinent. It has earned its place as the mainstay of the bustling Indian street food scene, captivating the taste buds of millions.

No matter where you go, be it a bustling city or a quaint town, the presence of Golgappe/Pani Puri/Fuchka sellers is ubiquitous. These vendors can be spotted at every nook and corner, enticing passersby with the aromatic blend of spices, tangy tamarind chutney, and the burst of flavors hidden within the crispy shells.

However, amidst the sea of street food vendors, a rare and remarkable sight was recently captured on camera, creating a buzz across the internet. A video clip shared on the popular Twitter account @sagarcasm showcases a man selling Golgappe/Pani Puri/Fuchka to commuters inside a moving train coach.

As the video unfolds, one can observe the hustle and bustle of a train ride, with the vendor skillfully maneuvering through the swaying compartments, ensuring each passenger gets a taste of this delectable delight. The ambiance and the distinct voice captured in the clip hint at its origin in Kolkata, a city renowned for its street food culture and culinary adventures.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were fascinated by the vendor's ingenuity and business acumen. Comments flooded in, praising the man's remarkable ability to transform a mundane train journey into a memorable culinary experience. One user enthusiastically remarked, "This guy is a boss!", highlighting the vendor's resourcefulness and determination to cater to his customers' cravings even in the most unconventional settings.


In the era of food trucks and pop-up eateries, this video showcased a novel approach to mobile food service, rendering the concept of a traditional food truck seemingly outdated. The comment, "Food truck has left the chat," humorously captured the sentiment of how this ingenious vendor had redefined the norms of mobile food businesses, infusing it with a dash of innovation and spontaneity.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 736 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.