Nepal: What are responsibilities of interim prime minister? What can Sushila Karki do?
Will Sushila Karki be able to put Nepal back on track? How can she save country from regressive elements? How may it impact India?
Sushila Karki takes oath as interim Prime Minister of Nepal
Asia Cup 2025: Team India breaks silence on boycott calls before Pakistan clash, fans left divided
FBI reveals why Tyler Robinson, 22, killed Charlie Kirk and the reason will shock you
What’s the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings decided? Know here
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every minute of it'
When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025
Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'
AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details
VIRAL
In the viral clips, a man named Arun, a guest lecturer at Columbia University, tap-dances to the song with accuracy.
Social media is buzzing with the viral video featuring a man tap-dancing to 'Mere Dholna', the popular track from the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
In the viral clips, a man named Arun, a guest lecturer at Columbia University, tap-dances to the song with accuracy. As the music picks up, he matches the pace with perfection and ease.
The video, posted by Vikas Arun on Instagram, has garnered over 1,67,000 views so far.
The internet was flooded with reactions, with many highlighting the perfect sync.
One user wrote, ''No idea how I ended up here, but the algorithm clearly knows me. This cool performance combines two things I'm totally passionate about.''
Another user complimented, ''Loved every minute of it!!''
A third user commented, ''This is insanely cool!!!!!!! As a kathak dancer, I already understand the intense footwork, but here the impact will be way more precise to match the taal. Insane!!''
Another user said, ''OMG this is so fresh ... Thank you for making this ... And proving art is limitless.''
Also read: Emotional viral video shows elephant mourning calf’s death in Karnataka, WATCH