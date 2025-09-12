Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every minute of it'

In the viral clips, a man named Arun, a guest lecturer at Columbia University, tap-dances to the song with accuracy.

Social media is buzzing with the viral video featuring a man tap-dancing to 'Mere Dholna', the popular track from the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In the viral clips, a man named Arun, a guest lecturer at Columbia University, tap-dances to the song with accuracy. As the music picks up, he matches the pace with perfection and ease.

The video, posted by Vikas Arun on Instagram, has garnered over 1,67,000 views so far.

Watch the viral video

Social media reactions

The internet was flooded with reactions, with many highlighting the perfect sync.

One user wrote, ''No idea how I ended up here, but the algorithm clearly knows me. This cool performance combines two things I'm totally passionate about.''

Another user complimented, ''Loved every minute of it!!''

A third user commented, ''This is insanely cool!!!!!!! As a kathak dancer, I already understand the intense footwork, but here the impact will be way more precise to match the taal. Insane!!''

Another user said, ''OMG this is so fresh ... Thank you for making this ... And proving art is limitless.''

Also read: Emotional viral video shows elephant mourning calf’s death in Karnataka, WATCH