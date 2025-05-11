A Canadian travel vlogger's video shows a close encounter with a wild elephant on a road in India, capturing a tense and thrilling moment.

A heart-stopping video has gone viral on social media, showcasing a Canadian traveler's unexpected encounter with a wild elephant in the forests of India. Nolan Saumure, a travel content creator from rural Ontario, Canada, documented the incident while riding his scooter along a quiet forest road.

The video begins with Saumure approaching a massive elephant standing calmly in the middle of the path. He slows down and playfully asks the animal, "Why are you chilling on the road, sir?" The elephant seems unfazed, but the mood quickly shifts when another scooter rider appears in the frame.

Upon spotting the elephant, the second rider halts a few meters away, seemingly unsure of how to proceed. This pause proves to be the trigger, and the elephant abruptly charges toward the rider. In a split-second reaction, the man turns his scooter and escapes, narrowly avoiding a potentially disastrous situation.

"You don't have to stop," Saumure calls out in the background, hinting that the sudden halt may have provoked the elephant's response. "No one gave me this instruction," the rider replies, still shaken.

Saumure captioned the video, "I almost got my friend ended by an elephant," which has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media. While some have praised Saumure's bravery, others have discussed the importance of understanding and respecting wildlife.

Social media reaction

The video has sparked a discussion around travel culture, risk-taking, and the thrill of exploration, with one commenter remarking, "Caucasian people are so chill and adventurous that's the reason they discovered 90% of the world by exploring and taking risks."

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "be careful." Another user wrote, "Don't stop, don't panic, don't yell or shout in front of these animals. Just sneak and leave while you can. It's not a zoo. It's their territory."

"Good thinking, be careful," wrote a third user.

The exact location of the video is unclear, but the number plate on the bike suggests it may have been filmed in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Nolan Saumure is known for documenting unconventional travel experiences across Asia, often featuring remote landscapes, spontaneous interactions, and wildlife moments that blur the line between danger and discovery. His content has gained a significant following, and this latest video has further cemented his reputation as a fearless and adventurous traveler.