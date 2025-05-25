The viral clip shows the biker riding with one hand while holding the snake's head firmly and wrapping its body around his wrist..

A spine-chilling video of a man riding a bike while holding a snake is getting viral. Although the exact location is unknown, the bike suggests that the video was recorded in Madhya Pradesh.

"Devil call me dad!" read a line written on the back of the bike.

Many users were shocked and criticised the man for riding with one hand, calling it irresponsible and dangerous.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘just.see0810′ has already garnered over one million views.

“Back of the bike…DEVIL CALLS ME DAD," a user wrote,

“Legends seeing dialogue," another user said.

"This is pathetic," the third comment said.

"The man is risking his life," another user said.

"This is absolutely nonsense,'' one user said.

Earlier, a video of a woman shocked everyone with her snake-handling skills. The incident happened in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, where the woman rushed to save a snake.

The viral clip shows a woman rescuing a snake from the shop. A video posted on the Instagram account by shweta_wildliferescuer grabbed the attention of netizens. Many users applauded the woman for this brave and kind act, flooding the comment section with praise.

