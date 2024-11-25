In the video, the man passionately discussed various topics, including meditation, philosophy, and science, and made references to figures like Albert Einstein and David Hume.

A series of videos featuring a Bengaluru man, who claims to be a former tech professional with experience in Frankfurt and at a prominent tech firm in the city, begging on the streets of Jayanagar has gone viral on social media.

In the videos shared by Sharath Yuvaraj on Instagram, the man, dressed in a red T-shirt and appearing disheveled, recounts his story. He states that the deaths of his parents and girlfriend led him to develop an alcohol dependency, which spiraled out of control, ultimately resulting in his homelessness and reliance on begging for survival.

When Sharath inquired about the man's qualifications, he responded, "I am an engineer. I was working at Mindtree in Global Village. When I lost my parents, I started boozing, sir."

Sharath posted three videos documenting his encounter with the man. Sharing all the three he wrote, "The well educated person who was a product engineer in Mindtree, Global village was found begging on the streets. He has done his MS from Frankfurt Germany after he lost his long term girlfriend and his parents he ended up like this.!!"

He first encountered the man on JSS College Road in Jayanagar 8th Block, although others had reported seeing him intoxicated in Jayanagar 4th Block a few days prior. Despite Sharath's efforts to provide assistance, the man allegedly declined any help.

In follow-up posts, Sharath mentioned that he had contacted NGOs for support, but a doctor involved in the situation indicated that intervention would require police involvement.

In a reflective moment, the man stated, “Religion, caste, all those things...look at what I’ve become. I need to read more.”

The series of videos has sparked a significant discussion online, with many users expressing their sadness in the comments section of the posts.

Taking to the comment section, a user said, "This is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life. It’s crucial to support mental health and provide opportunities for skill development and rehabilitation. No one should have to face such circumstances, especially in a city known for its thriving tech ecosystem."

Another wrote, "This is really sad he needs help he needs to overcome his loss."